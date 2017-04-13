Banks' R119m downgrade agony

The yield on Investec’s bonds increased last week, while the rand weakened 12% against the dollar in the wake of the downgrades.

However, "the recent downgrades won’t have any impact on the banks’ ability to repay, as the SA banks are extremely well capitalised and very liquid," says PSG Wealth portfolio manager Adrian Cloete.

"There will be an increase in funding costs, which will be passed on to clients over time, but there will be a slight lag so there might be a small margin squeeze which could reduce earnings very marginally if seen in isolation."

Nedbank CEO Mike Brown says SA banks are rated among the top five in the world for safety and soundness, "so while their cost of funding will increase, they will be able to manage the headwinds from downgrades".

At $300m, specialist banker Investec’s SA arm has the largest exposure to foreign lenders, followed by Standard Bank ($131.6m) and Barclays Africa’s Absa ($23m). FirstRand Bank and Nedbank, which round off the so-called Big Five banking groups, have no listed foreign-denominated debt maturing this year.

The yield on the Investec US dollar bond due in July surged 61 basis points since S&P cut its counterparty credit rating — as well as those of FirstRand Bank and Nedbank — to bring it in line with the rating on government’s foreign-denominated debt. S&P does not rate Standard Bank or Absa’s counterparty obligations.

"Foreign funding represents a small proportion of the bank’s overall funding sources and is held in the form of additional liquidity buffers," says Investec spokesman Ursula Nobrega. "The rating downgrade will affect the cost of some of that funding." Nobrega says Investec has significant cash reserves and will repay the $300m debt when it is due in July.

Yields on Standard’s yuan, Namibian dollar and US dollar debt due in October and December are stable, mainly because its international debt, rated by Fitch, remains at investment grade.