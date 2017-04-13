BOND YIELDS
Banks' R119m downgrade agony
Higher yields will push banks’ bond repayments higher, but their ability to pay has not been jeopardised
Investec, Standard Bank and Nedbank will have to pay back R119.8m more than they expected in December, when US$500m (R6.9bn) they owe in foreign-denominated debt matures.
This was one of the first tangible knock-on effects of the twin downgrades by ratings agencies Standard & Poor’s (S&P) and Fitch last week.
S&P slashed SA’s sovereign foreign currency ratings to junk, while keeping the local currency rating at investment grade. Fitch cut both to junk.
The downgrade suggests both ratings agencies believe government is less likely to repay its debt.
The yield on Investec’s bonds increased last week, while the rand weakened 12% against the dollar in the wake of the downgrades.
However, "the recent downgrades won’t have any impact on the banks’ ability to repay, as the SA banks are extremely well capitalised and very liquid," says PSG Wealth portfolio manager Adrian Cloete.
"There will be an increase in funding costs, which will be passed on to clients over time, but there will be a slight lag so there might be a small margin squeeze which could reduce earnings very marginally if seen in isolation."
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown says SA banks are rated among the top five in the world for safety and soundness, "so while their cost of funding will increase, they will be able to manage the headwinds from downgrades".
At $300m, specialist banker Investec’s SA arm has the largest exposure to foreign lenders, followed by Standard Bank ($131.6m) and Barclays Africa’s Absa ($23m). FirstRand Bank and Nedbank, which round off the so-called Big Five banking groups, have no listed foreign-denominated debt maturing this year.
The yield on the Investec US dollar bond due in July surged 61 basis points since S&P cut its counterparty credit rating — as well as those of FirstRand Bank and Nedbank — to bring it in line with the rating on government’s foreign-denominated debt. S&P does not rate Standard Bank or Absa’s counterparty obligations.
"Foreign funding represents a small proportion of the bank’s overall funding sources and is held in the form of additional liquidity buffers," says Investec spokesman Ursula Nobrega. "The rating downgrade will affect the cost of some of that funding." Nobrega says Investec has significant cash reserves and will repay the $300m debt when it is due in July.
Yields on Standard’s yuan, Namibian dollar and US dollar debt due in October and December are stable, mainly because its international debt, rated by Fitch, remains at investment grade.
While [banks’] cost of funding will increase, they will be able to manage the headwinds from downgrades
Mike Brown
Absa’s debt maturing this year bears floating interest rates. "The downgrades have no impact on Absa’s ability to repay," says a bank spokesman, who refused to be named. "Absa Bank remains profitable [and] well capitalised, with strong liquidity resources and a well-diversified funding base."
Still, it is not as though the banks were unprepared for both downgrades.
Says Brown: "Banks globally are required by regulators, in the normal course of business, to do stress and scenario testing for various economic scenarios. While a downgrade was not our ‘base scenario’, obviously, given the possibility of a downgrade happening, it was one of the stress scenarios."
Barclays Africa group treasurer Deon Raju says the bank conducted stress tests in preparation for a possible downgrade. "[These] form a key element of our financial planning and risk management processes," he says.
"As part of these exercises, the balance sheet and income statement is subjected to stress testing in order to ensure that its capital and liquidity position can sustain extreme stress events. As part of our planning in 2016, our stress testing exercises included a scenario in which SA suffers a multiple notch sovereign downgrade, over and above a further slowdown in global growth."
FirstRand group treasurer Andries du Toit says the bank built downgrade possibilities into its budget from early 2016.
"Because of this, over the past 18 months we have already implemented a number of actions," he says. These included increasing its free cash and capital buffers, lending prudently, and being proactive in raising provisions for bad debts.
"In addition, in 2016 we became [a] member of the London Clearing House, which protects our credit counterparty status in international derivative markets," says Du Toit. "This is important because a subinvestment-grade bank cannot become a member and so cannot clear derivative transactions. FirstRand’s membership allows us to continue to access derivative markets on behalf of our clients."
Brown says Nedbank’s strong balance sheet should see it through the lean times arising from the downgrades.
