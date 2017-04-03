Why Africa’s citizens should step up for peace and economic sustainability

Peace as the foundation for business and sustainable economic growth was the focus of the Financial Mail Private Lounge, held in Johannesburg recently in association with JM Busha Investment Group.

In his welcome address, JM Busha Investment Group CEO Joseph Busha called on the leaders and citizens of Africa to understand it is their collective responsibility to ensure peace and a better future for Africa and unlock its potential.

Economies thrive during times of peace, said Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno. She cited Rwanda as an example of a country that has experienced a remarkable economic turnaround since ensuring peace.

A little more than two decades ago Rwanda was on its knees economically following the genocide that killed almost a million people. Today it is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and it has made significant strides in gender equality and in creating better economic conditions for all its citizens, she said.