Cabinet bloodbath: Zuma risking devastating assault on economy

That Zuma summoned Gordhan in the middle of meetings with the ratings agencies who have the power to downgrade SA to junk status was a stunningly cavalier act, said a number of CEOs contacted by the Financial Mail.Jannie Durand, CEO of Johann Rupert’s investment giant Remgro, seemed despondent. "Unfortunately (Nelson Mandela’s) legacy and the country that he left behind has lost its integrity completely today. It takes years to build a reputation and a track record, but only one act to totally ruin it," he said.

The chairman of a large investment firm said "removing Gordhan would be disappointing. He has a proven track record that stretches way back to the struggle days, and does not deserve to be treated so shabbily".

Others said it was evident that Zuma’s administration can’t seem to grasp the fact that consistency and stability in economic and fiscal policy were the keys to attracting investment locally and from abroad.

'People will not take it well'

Before Nenegate, the CEOs would have shrunk under political pressure. Those demure days are gone.

Business Leadership SA, chaired by Telkom chairman Jabu Mabuza, and representing the top companies on the JSE, said Zuma’s damage to investor sentiment "should not be underestimated". They called on politicians to "put the economic welfare of the country first", clearly implying Zuma wasn’t doing so.

The Chamber of Mines echoed this view, saying Zuma’s recall of Gordhan was "damaging to our country’s reputation".

A visibly frustrated Investec CEO Stephen Koseff told the Financial Mail: "I know it’s the presidential prerogative to decide who needs to be his minister of finance, but at the end of the day we are not growing, and we have to. We are going to grow only if there is stability and confidence."

Koseff says that if Gordhan is replaced, there will be a lot of "upset sell-out" from the country — and not only by international investors. "People will not take it well."

Rand most obvious casualty

"The firing of Gordhan will cause a lot of pain for SA," said Albert Botha, a fixed interest fund manager at Ashburton Investments. "We had a dress rehearsal in December 2015 of what happens when a finance minister is fired.

"If Gordhan is fired the rand will blow out and could go to R15/$ or beyond," Botha warned. "SA’s sovereign credit rating is also likely to be downgraded."

The less apocalyptically minded hoped the Nenegate lesson would limit damage.

Henk Viljoen, head of fixed interest at Stanlib, said: "It would be the second time around for the market. This time the reaction may not be as adverse."

However, he added a crucial proviso, echoed by the ratings agencies last year: "But this will only be the case if Gordhan is replaced by a person who has credibility."