PROFILE: Fiat Chrysler’s Robin van Rensburg

As the third CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) SA in under a year, Robin van Rensburg has his work cut out to re-establish the group’s brands in the local market.

With the exception of Jeep, which remains a strong contender in the leisure and offroad segment, its brands have become almost peripheral. Fiat sells a fraction of what it used to, Abarth and Alfa Romeo shift a handful of cars each month, while the Dodge and Chrysler vehicle brands are likely to quietly exit the market once current stocks run out.

But Van Rensburg believes there are reasons to be optimistic. The company is about to introduce "game-changing" vehicles and is exploring the viability of once again building Fiat vehicles in SA.

Van Rensburg has worked in the automotive sector for over 20 years, in replacement parts, fuels and car marketing. Before joining FCA this month, he was national sales director at Jaguar Land Rover SA. He succeeds Marco Melani, who took on the job only last March following the departure of the long-serving Trent Barcroft. Melani has returned to FCA head office in Turin, Italy. "His was never a long-term appointment," says Van Rensburg. "The plan was always for the SA company to be run by a local. It’s less important to have someone who knows the brands than someone who knows the market."