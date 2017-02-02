Can Fiat become Numero Uno again?
PROFILE: Fiat Chrysler’s Robin van Rensburg
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ new chief will explore local manufacture, which is one of the options for a business anxious to regain its local mojo
As the third CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) SA in under a year, Robin van Rensburg has his work cut out to re-establish the group’s brands in the local market.
With the exception of Jeep, which remains a strong contender in the leisure and offroad segment, its brands have become almost peripheral. Fiat sells a fraction of what it used to, Abarth and Alfa Romeo shift a handful of cars each month, while the Dodge and Chrysler vehicle brands are likely to quietly exit the market once current stocks run out.
But Van Rensburg believes there are reasons to be optimistic. The company is about to introduce "game-changing" vehicles and is exploring the viability of once again building Fiat vehicles in SA.
Van Rensburg has worked in the automotive sector for over 20 years, in replacement parts, fuels and car marketing. Before joining FCA this month, he was national sales director at Jaguar Land Rover SA. He succeeds Marco Melani, who took on the job only last March following the departure of the long-serving Trent Barcroft. Melani has returned to FCA head office in Turin, Italy. "His was never a long-term appointment," says Van Rensburg. "The plan was always for the SA company to be run by a local. It’s less important to have someone who knows the brands than someone who knows the market."
Fiat used to be a significant name in SA. The tiny Uno, built locally by Nissan SA, revolutionised the SA entry-level car scene in the 1990s, when it was a market leader. Today, there is only the Fiat 500 range, which attracts a few dozen buyers each month. That’s many more than Abarth and Alfa Romeo, but Van Rensburg says the arrival of new products over coming months — like the Alfa Giulia, Abarth 124 Spider and Fiat Tipo — will start to change the picture.
He also hopes additions to the Fiat Fullback range will kick-start the fortunes of the pick-up, which has struggled to compete against established names like Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.
He thinks Fullback and Fiat’s other light commercial vehicles, like the Doblo and Ducato vans, have a lot going for them. "We underestimate demand out there but we have to offer unbeatable value. It’s about total cost of ownership, not price."
So what are the chances of Fiats being built in SA again? Renault’s recent SA rejuvenation was accelerated by the local manufacture of its cars and Iveco, Fiat’s heavy-vehicle sister company, has benefited from assembling buses in Pretoria.
"There is no guarantee we will build here but I have to examine all possibilities," says Van Rensburg. "We have to do something to show our commitment to SA. We have to show we are prepared to give something back."
