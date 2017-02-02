Another bad news year for Novus Holdings
The printing company is lurching from one crisis to the next, a situation that is worsened by tension with Media24
Pressure on critical printing contracts and growing tension with its controlling shareholder, Media24, mean Novus Holdings is in for another tough year.
After a rushed JSE listing in 2015 management might have been hoping for time to settle into the new status. Instead they seemed to lurch from one crisis to another.
In February CEO Stephen van der Walt resigned, followed shortly by nonexecutive director Uys Meyer. In April company secretary Liesl Petersen resigned. In June FD Edward van Niekerk announced his resignation. In July the news came that nonexecutive director Lambert Retief, the powerhouse behind the group’s remarkable growth, was taking a medical leave of absence for six months.
Things got dramatically worse this month. On January 25 Retief, just 64 years old, passed away. Given his role in building the company, formerly Paarl Media Group, into the largest print group in the country, this must have been devastating for stakeholders.
The competition commission is finalising its investigation into the merger
Retief’s death triggered the termination of a management contract between Novus, Media24 (a wholly owned subsidiary of Naspers) and Retief. This meant Media24 could terminate its printing contract with Novus on six months’ notice. The contract, which is said by industry sources to favour Novus, accounts for 31% of the group’s revenue. Within hours of Retief’s death Novus informed shareholders that “new terms” were being finalised with Media24.
But the woes don’t end there. It looks as though the company may soon face another competition tribunal hearing into a change of control from Retief to Media24 in 2014.
The issue around change of control emerged because Retief wanted to sell his shares in what was then Paarl Media Group. The initial proposal was to sell the shares to Media24, which already held more than 80% of Paarl Media Group (it currently holds 66% of the listed entity). This plan was abandoned when, after intervention by media house Caxton, the competition tribunal called for information about Naspers’s unlisted A shareholders.
The next plan, to aid Retief’s share sale, was to list Novus. This move was also challenged by Caxton, which argued before the competition tribunal that it involved a change of control and was therefore a notifiable merger requiring approval from the competition authorities. The tribunal
disagreed but Caxton appealed to the competition appeal court, which agreed in November 2015 that the listing did represent a notifiable merger.
The competition commission is finalising its investigation into the merger and is expected to make a recommendation to the tribunal within weeks. This means Novus, Media24 and Naspers have to head back to the tribunal, where Naspers will presumably be asked for the same information about its unlisted A shareholders.
And then there’s the matter of the department of basic education’s valuable three-year tender for the printing of workbooks. This tender, which was awarded to Novus in early 2016, was suspended by national treasury due to irregularities.
A tougher tender process is expected to be relaunched in the coming weeks, and Novus and its BEE partner Lebone Printers will not be the only contenders this time around.
None of this is helping to ease tensions with Media24. Over the years their co-dependent relationship has become increasingly dysfunctional, with both sides believing they’d be better off without the other. But neither side knows how to get out without causing itself serious trouble. Media24 believes it’s paying Novus too much for printing and Novus is unhappy about Media24’s magazine closures, which it believes are unwarranted.
But the very prospect of Media24 jettisoning Novus and terminating the printing contract would knock the price it hopes, and needs, to get. For Novus, the prospect of losing the Media24 business, which it has had for decades, must also be a little nerve-racking.
All-in-all, it’s looking like another tough year for Novus.
