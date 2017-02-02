Another bad news year for Novus Holdings

Retief’s death triggered the termination of a management contract between Novus, Media24 (a wholly owned subsidiary of Naspers) and Retief. This meant Media24 could terminate its printing contract with Novus on six months’ notice. The contract, which is said by industry sources to favour Novus, accounts for 31% of the group’s revenue. Within hours of Retief’s death Novus informed shareholders that “new terms” were being finalised with Media24.

But the woes don’t end there. It looks as though the company may soon face another competition tribunal hearing into a change of control from Retief to Media24 in 2014.

The issue around change of control emerged because Retief wanted to sell his shares in what was then Paarl Media Group. The initial proposal was to sell the shares to Media24, which already held more than 80% of Paarl Media Group (it currently holds 66% of the listed entity). This plan was abandoned when, after intervention by media house Caxton, the competition tribunal called for information about Naspers’s unlisted A shareholders.

The next plan, to aid Retief’s share sale, was to list Novus. This move was also challenged by Caxton, which argued before the competition tribunal that it involved a change of control and was therefore a notifiable merger requiring approval from the competition authorities. The tribunal

disagreed but Caxton appealed to the competition appeal court, which agreed in November 2015 that the listing did represent a notifiable merger.

The competition commission is finalising its investigation into the merger and is expected to make a recommendation to the tribunal within weeks. This means Novus, Media24 and Naspers have to head back to the tribunal, where Naspers will presumably be asked for the same information about its unlisted A shareholders.