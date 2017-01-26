Wildlife: Fighting a drug war with a difference
Game vets say a growing SA industry is being harmed by limitations to the import of drugs used to calm and tranquillise animals
Potentially draconian regulations governing the import of active ingredients for wildlife drugs could affect the growth of SA’s R20bn/year wildlife industry.
The industry could contribute as much as R100bn to the economy by 2025, says Wildlife Ranching SA (WRSA), if its growth is not constrained.
But drugs used to calm or tranquillise game are no longer available in SA, forcing farms to use outdated methods of catching and calming animals.
In 2013, under pressure from the World Health Organisation
(WHO), SA’s Medicines Control Council (MCC) and agriculture, the forestry & fisheries department began clamping down on the import of certain ingredients.
“It used to be easy to get import permits. Now it is almost impossible,” says Johan Oosthuyse, CEO of V-Tech, a pharmaceutical firm producing drugs for specialist wildlife vets.
SA Veterinary Association Wildlife Group chairman Greg Simpson shares his concern. “It has become a chronic problem. It is hurting the wildlife industry and restricting its growth potential.” says Simpson.
One of the WHO’s big concerns is the potential use of certain active ingredients by terrorist groups. One ingredient, says Oosthuyse, is M99, used to produce immobilising drugs administered by the darting of large animals.
Human drug alternatives are not a solution. “When darting a big animal, a dose with a far higher concentration than human alternatives is needed,” says Simpson.
Another drug component that is hard to find is Diazepam. It was used to calm animals during auctions or while in quarantine, says Oosthuyse.
The inability to obtain the latest drugs necessary for the safe capture and management of wildlife has forced wildlife vets to seek outdated alternatives.
“Older drugs are not as safe as their modern equivalents,” says Simpson.
There is another slant to the problem. “With game prices having increased substantially it is putting vets in a dangerous position from a liability perspective,” says Oosthuyse.
In some instances, he adds, the very old fashioned use of nets to capture game is being resorted to.
Discussions between the WRSA, MCC and wildlife veterinarians to resolve the drug-component import impasse are ongoing. No quick solution is likely.
