Is Gupta-linked bank deal on rocks?
The takeover of a small SA bank by a partner of the controversial family may be in trouble, say insiders
Takeover documents reveal for the first time that Vardospan — a company controlled by Salim Essa, a business partner of the Gupta family, and entrepreneur Hamza Farooqui — plans to pay R327m to win control of the Habib Overseas Bank (HOB).
This is less than the R450m initially speculated in media reports, but it is still nearly 15 times its profit of R22.7m, which the bank made during its last reported financial year, 2015.
The 27-year-old bank, which is headquartered in Johannesburg’s Oriental Plaza, has five branches in SA and only R1.2bn in deposits. This makes it tiny compared to the major banks.
But Farooqui told the Financial Mail he has big plans for the bank — including offering Islamic finance products and expanding the technological platform.
“Our desire to bring banking services to those outside the economic system isn’t just a by-product of technological progress — it is a core philosophy of ours,” he says. “SA has a jobs crisis which can be addressed if black entrepreneurs have more access to capital.”
He said the bank would “definitely aspire to a JSE listing”, once it achieved significant scale.
“Being a listed company means having best-practice corporate governance, and working practices that go hand-in-hand with enhanced credibility ... a (listing) also gives companies access to a pool of capital for future growth. As we are ambitious, this is attractive,” he says.
Still, there are hurdles to be overcome — and the green light from the competition commission doesn’t mean it’s a fait accompli.
For a start, rumours are circulating that the sellers, the wealthy London-based Habib family, are considering pulling out of the deal over concerns from Habib’s clients concerning Essa’s Gupta links.
One bank employee told the Financial Mail last month that “staff are concerned, but so are clients — some of whom have been at the bank nearly 25 years ... they want to find out who the new owners are.
Are they people you can trust?” Farooqui dismisses that, saying: “We have no information whatsoever that would give any credibility to that suggestion.”
There are further hurdles as well. Any bank takeover would need to be approved by banking registrar Kuben Naidoo and finance minister Pravin Gordhan.
Last month, Naidoo said that he was waiting for responses to “questions and queries” from the Reserve Bank about the takeover.
Asked this week if he’d recommended that the deal be approved, Naidoo said: “No comment.”
Gordhan’s view on the deal will be intriguing, given that he is locked in a bitter court dispute with Essa’s partners, the Gupta family.
The 38-year-old Essa holds 21.5% of the Gupta family’s mining firm, Tegeta Exploration, and his name frequently pops up in Thuli Madonsela’s state capture report.
Some critics have questioned whether Essa is not a stalking horse for the Guptas, whose accounts were closed by all SA’s major banks last year. A bank co-owned by Essa might give them an alternative platform.
On this point, Farooqui says these rumours are just a distraction: “This is a transaction I’ve been focused on for several years,” he adds.
Still, Habib insiders aren’t sure what to make of the delay to a deal that was formally lodged at the competition commission three months ago.
Arshad Ansari, the bank’s executive director, says there is still no word from the authorities.
“The matter is with the Reserve Bank and finance minister, so
we don’t know any more than that,” he says.
Farooqui says he hasn’t heard much more from the Reserve Bank, other than that the deal is “under consideration”.
However, he says he hopes for approval soon “not least because of the relatively tiny size of the deal”.
Unlike Essa, the 35-year-old Farooqui has built up an enviable reputation as a dealmaker.
He launched SA’s first Sharia-compliant unit trust, now run by Old Mutual, and he ran the local arm of US satellite company WorldSpace until 2008.
