WEF: In defence of Davos

He believes the event is useful, and he is not put off by the fact that the Davos set has been rocked by setbacks to globalisation, notionally one of the most fervent underlying beliefs of the typical Davos-goer.

Looking back at the discussion points that were issues at Davos over the years, many were part of the Davos agenda before they became mainstream — including, surprisingly enough, globalisation, he says. Issues such as climate change and the refugee crisis were also prominent at Davos before they became household words.

On the programme this year, it’s clear that artificial intelligence is becoming a major trend, he says. It’s not as if nobody has heard of the term, but the details about it and the thinking around it are new.

The other thing about Davos, Dippenaar says, is that you meet fascinating people. "The lady in front of me in the hotel queue saw from my name card that I was from SA, and she told me she had never been there but had seen SA from space. She was one of the first woman astronauts."

That doesn’t happen anywhere other than Davos.

The other advantage of Davos is the concentration of important speakers. "Where else can I listen to five heads of state in two or three days?" Dippenaar asks.