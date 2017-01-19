Tim Cohen Editor: Business Day
WEF: In defence of Davos

19 January 2017 - 06:26 AM
Laurie Dippenaar: SA punches above its weight at Davos. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
There is an atmosphere of schadenfreude around the World Economic Forum at the Swiss alpine resort of Davos this year.

The storied event has been rocked to its intellectual core by two events in 2016: Brexit and the election of Donald Trump
as US president, both of which suggest
a wider rejection of globalisation throughout the world.

But at least one person disagrees with this meme: FirstRand chairman Laurie Dippenaar.

Dippenaar is a veteran at the event, and has been visiting Davos on and off for the past 18 years. He is attending again this year.

It’s very visible here in Davos what the real issues are. It’s been very good at breaking down dogmas

He believes the event is useful, and he is not put off by the fact that the Davos set has been rocked by setbacks to globalisation, notionally one of the most fervent underlying beliefs of the typical Davos-goer.

Looking back at the discussion points that were issues at Davos over the years, many were part of the Davos agenda before they became mainstream — including, surprisingly enough, globalisation, he says. Issues such as climate change and the refugee crisis were also prominent at Davos before they became household words.

On the programme this year, it’s clear that artificial intelligence is becoming a major trend, he says. It’s not as if nobody has heard of the term, but the details about it and the thinking around it are new.

The other thing about Davos, Dippenaar says, is that you meet fascinating people. "The lady in front of me in the hotel queue saw from my name card that I was from SA, and she told me she had never been there but had seen SA from space. She was one of the first woman astronauts."

That doesn’t happen anywhere other than Davos.

The other advantage of Davos is the concentration of important speakers. "Where else can I listen to five heads of state in two or three days?" Dippenaar asks.

Despite the criticism that Davos is elitist, he doesn’t find it particularly exclusive. "Apart from business people, I’ve heard great leaders of NGOs, academics and labour leaders."

It’s unlikely that many academic institutions could afford to send staff to the event, so it is helpful that it is underpinned by business. The most obvious theme is not elitism but a consistently high intellectual standard.

If Dippenaar has a criticism of the event, it is that it is becoming more about networking, almost marketing, than content.

What about SA’s participation in the event? SA has always had big delegations at Davos.

"We have always punched above our weight here."

Overheard at Davos ... ‘The problem of Europe is Europe’

Joe Biden takes a fat swipe at Russia; the middle-class is now more panel-worthy than the poor; and the 1930s epitomised populism, writes Tim Cohen
Opinion
14 hours ago

The first Davos meetings were attended by about 20 people. This year the delegation is made up of 60 South Africans.

"It’s a very competitive environment, but SA has done a pretty good job over the years."

SA has put a lot of effort into the 2017 event. As a result, Dippenaar says, it is something government and business alike will happily support. Of course, that doesn’t mean it will be totally convincing to the sceptical crowd, who presumably will want to know about SA’s "elephants in the room".

But Dippenaar says many SA leaders, particularly of parastatals, would benefit from attending.

"For some in SA, it really would be an eye-opener. It’s very visible here how the world has moved on, and what the real issues are. It’s been very good at breaking down dogmas."

