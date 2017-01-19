PROFILE: Award-winning winemaker Andrea Mullineux

Andrea Mullineux has been named 2016 Winemaker of the Year by Wine Enthusiast, a US publication with a worldwide readership of 800,000.

"When I heard I had won I had no idea I had even been nominated," she says.

She is the first SA winemaker and the third woman to have won in 17 years.

"The award is based on the history of our wines and our contribution to the industry," says Mullineux modestly. Wine Enthusiast puts it far more strongly, praising her for challenging "conventional wisdom" and "rejuvenating the reputation of a centuries-old winemaking region".

That region is the Swartland, north of Cape Town. Prone to climatic extremes, it is where Mullineux and her husband Chris, an accountant and viticulturist, put down roots when they bought Roundstone Farm in 2013. Backing them in their venture, Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines, is Indian business tycoon Analjit Singh.