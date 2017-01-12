PROFILE: Nkuli Bogopa, president of SA Institute of Black Property Practitioners

The commercial property industry may still largely be male and pale, but Nkuli Bogopa, president of the SA Institute of Black Property Practitioners, is confident that this can be remedied.

She says real estate has been poorly understood. "Few youngsters realise how broad the opportunities are within the sector and how financially rewarding a career in property can be. It’s high time we get that message across."

The efforts of the architect turned property facilities manager to raise the institute’s profile among young black graduates, particularly women, is paying off. In the first 12 months of her two-year tenure as the institute’s president, active membership of it has increased by 66% to 400. She hopes another 600 members will be added to the tally by the time she hands over the baton to her successor in November.

Members are from a broad spectrum of professionals from the commercial and listed property industries.