Bitcoin: Virtual money, unreal returns

Bitcoin exists only in digital form, not in coins or notes. It is decentralised — meaning that there is no single business, government or entity that owns or controls it.

"Bitcoin is a little bit like the Internet. It’s a modern technology, with a lot of current use cases and future potential. It’s a network that isn’t owned by any single entity, and it is built on open protocols. Anyone can participate and build things on top of it," says Van Rooyen.

A research paper by ARK Invest and Coinbase says bitcoin trading volumes reached roughly US$1bn/day in the first quarter of 2016. "Bitcoin exhibits characteristics of a unique asset class — meeting the bar of investability, and differing substantially from other assets in terms of its politico-economic profile, price independence, and risk-reward characteristics," the researchers argue.

In its short life, bitcoin has provided investors with stellar absolute returns, above and beyond that of any other asset class. If one had invested $10,000 in bitcoin four years ago, it would now be worth nearly $1m and would have outperformed the other broad asset classes 56-fold to 212-fold, the paper says.

Van Rooyen says that for a number of reasons the adoption of bitcoin in expected to accelerate. These include the launch of bitcoin ETFs, increased institutional participation and further softening of global financial markets.

"There are already a number of ETFs in the pipeline. Physical gold ETFs did wonders for the price of gold by opening it up to new sources of liquidity.

"In terms of institutional participation, some hedge funds are already publicly taking large positions in bitcoin, and we’ve also had a huge uptick in inquiries from many quarters, including hedge funds, private wealth managers and other financial institutions.

"The ‘real’ money hasn’t even begun to start playing in this space, and it is poised to happen," says Van Rooyen.