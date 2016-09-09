51% is the amount by which the Rio Olympic Games were over budget. The rate of cost overruns for these Olympics makes them one of the more successful games ever held, at least in terms of cost.

156% is the average rate at which cost overruns occur. This means the Olympic Games have the highest average cost overrun of any type of mega-project. Cost overruns are an average of 20% for roads and 45% for rail projects.

720% over budget is what the 1976 Olympic Games held in Montreal, Canada, are best known for. The city was saddled with debt for 30 years.

155 out of 530 working days (30% of time) spent building Montreal’s Olympic stadium were lost to labour strikes. Extensive corruption was also blamed for the cost overruns. Canada also became the first host nation to fail to win a gold medal on home soil.

1988’s Games in Calgary were 65% over budget. 2010’s Games in Vancouver were just 13% over budget, showing that Canada learnt its lesson.

2014’s Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, exceeded the budget by 289%.

$200m was the profit recorded by Los Angeles, in the US, after it held the 1984 Olympics, making it the most successful recent event. China’s 2008 Games were also profitable.

