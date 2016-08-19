Zambian elections: Clear, but narrow, win

WHAT IT MEANS: Economic concerns influenced campaign trail. Opposition to challenge the election outcome.

Zambia’s electoral commission has dismissed the opposition’s accusations of vote rigging after Edgar Lungu, who has been Zambia’s president for the past 19 months and the leader of the Patriotic Front (PF), won the presidential election this week.

He won with a margin of about 100,000 votes, securing 1,86m votes (50.3%) against his closest rival, opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, who obtained 1,76m (47.7%).

The win means Zambia won’t have an opportunity to test its newly amended constitution, which calls for a run-off election if the winner is unable to secure more than 50% of the total votes cast. The requirement was adopted earlier this year, and was spearheaded by Lungu’s government to avoid a situation where the country is governed by leaders who don’t have the support of the majority of citizens.

Lungu’s narrow win confirms that it was not an easy race. Campaigning was dominated by concern about the loss of more than 8,000 jobs in the Copperbelt Province, as well as economic issues such as the high cost of living and power-supply interruptions that have negatively affected business.

Inflation has spiked in Zambia due to a weaker currency. The low international copper price also harmed production of the country’s most important resource.

Support for the PF wavered, even in strongholds such as Lusaka and the Copperbelt, where a surprising number of voters appear to have shifted their support to the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND).

But the number of defectors was offset by new voters in the same regions who voted for the ruling party. Moreover, a relatively high voter turnout of 57%, compared with 32% in 2015, when the PF also defeated the UPND, worked in Lungu’s favour.

Still, the PF’s margins in all its strongholds fell, while the UPND recorded even higher margins in provinces that have traditionally supported Hichilema.

Hichilema has rejected the result. "The question is, will the elections be defined as free and fair, transparent and credible in this environment? My answer is no," he said on Monday. The UPND is expected to petition the outcome.

Even before the final votes tally was announced, Hichilema claimed voting had been rigged in the Lusaka district. His party has demanded a recount.

Officials from the UPND on Sunday accused the Electoral Commission of Zambia of colluding with the PF to rig the election. They walked out of the results centre shortly before the commission announced the outcome.

Zambia has developed a reputation for being a stable, progressive democracy. It has enjoyed peace for five decades, since it gained independence in 1964.

This election was largely peaceful, but unrest in parts of Lusaka and Namwala, where campaigning was suspended for 10 days because of violence, have raised some concern.

The closure of the country’s leading independent newspaper, The Post, allegedly for its failure to pay in excess of US$6m in taxes, also raised controversy. It has been interpreted as a move to silence the paper’s media organisation, which is known for its critical views of government.

Some gains have been made. For the first time, the electoral commission allowed observers in the main results receiving room, something that has been welcomed by analysts.

And with the higher turnout, Lungu’s win is an improvement on his performance in 2015. Then he beat Hichilema by just 27,000 votes in a special election organised to choose a successor to President Michael Sata, who died in office in October 2014. The small margin of victory then, plus the economic challenges Zambia is facing raised hopes in the UPND camp that victory would be theirs.

Some analysts say Lungu’s win is a better outcome because it will advance stability. The PF will be able to govern more effectively with over 50% of the MPs in parliament.

The UN resident co-ordinator in Zambia, Janet Rogan, has praised Zambia’s long history of producing credible elections and expressed hope that the country would live up to its reputation, particularly since some results may be contested.

"Any challenges to the process at any level, from the president right down to district level, should be taken through legal means to the courts, with evidence, not to the streets," Rogan said shortly after the final results were announced.