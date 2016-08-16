The EFF has decided not to form coalition governments with the ANC or the DA, in effect giving Johannesburg to the ANC and Tshwane to the DA, according to highly placed sources.

They say the EFF will abstain from voting for the key positions of mayor and speaker in the country’s hung municipalities.

The EFF’s position has left the ANC and DA in disarray.

Their last option will be to scramble for the support of smaller parties, which hold insignificant numbers of seats.

A source who attended the EFF’s central command team meeting on Monday said it would limit its participation in councils to deliberations on policy issues.

"We will vote on issues‚ but not on who gets what position or from which party a mayor must come from. We do not have a mandate from our people to govern‚" said a source.

Another source, who formed part of the negotiating team, said both the ANC and the DA had failed to persuade the EFF to take sides on who should govern councils.

"After lengthy discussions and negotiations the EFF decided that they will abstain from voting," the source said

"They claim that they respect the fact that voters did not give them a mandate to govern.

"The last option left for the ANC and DA is to partner with smaller parties‚" said a source.

The likely possibility is that the DA will govern Tshwane — where it obtained 43.11% of the vote, the ANC 41.22%, the EFF 11.7% and the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) 1.99% — and the ANC will retain Johannesburg — where it received 44.55% of the vote, the DA 38.37%, the EFF 11.09% and the IFP 1.72% — and Ekurhuleni — where it won 48.64% of the vote, the DA 33.65%, and the EFF 11.23%.

Ekurhuleni’s first council meeting is scheduled for Friday. The date of Tshwane’s will be confirmed later this week. Johannesburg’s will be on Monday at the City Hall as its chambers are being renovated.

Outgoing Johannesburg manager Trevor Fowler‚ who will be the presiding officer‚ said part of the agenda would be the swearing in of the 270 councillors‚ the election of a speaker‚ executive mayor and chief whip. High Court in Johannesburg Judge President Dunstan Mlambo or his deputy will administer oaths to councillors.

Fowler said the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) would run the process for the election of office bearers. The speaker elected would take over the running of the meeting as councillors elected the mayor.

A second Johannesburg council meeting would be held on September 8 to announce mayoral portfolio committees and members of the mayoral committee‚ to elect committee chairs‚ and to approve the members of various Section 79 committees.

Neither the DA nor the ANC won an outright majority in four of the country’s eight metros.

• In Johannesburg, the ANC has 121 seats‚ against the DA’s 104 and the EFF’s 30. The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has five and the African Independent Congress (AIC) four. The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus)‚ the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP)‚ Al Jama-ah (AJ)‚ the United Democratic Movement (UDM)‚ the Congress of the People (COPE) and Patriotic Alliance (PA) have one seat each.

• In Tshwane, the DA has 93 seats against the ANC’s 89, the EFF’s 25 seats, and the FF Plus’s four. The ACDP‚ COPE and the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) each have one.

• In Ekurhuleni, the ANC has 109 of the metro’s 224 seats, the DA 77, the EFF 25, the AIC four, and the PAC one. The AIC has confirmed that it has agreed in principle to co-operate with the ANC. The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) has also been approached by the ANC as‚ reportedly‚ has the Patriotic Alliance (PA). This would allow the ANC to retain control in the metro.

• In Nelson Mandela Bay, the DA has 57 seats, the ANC 50, the EFF six‚ the UDM two‚ and the AIC‚ United Front (UF)‚ COPE‚ the ACDP and the PA one each.

