MTN goes in a new e-commerce direction

In pursuit of an ambitious digital strategy, MTN Group has invested in local and African versions of brands such as Amazon and Uber. It wants to style itself as an African online shopping company.

MTN is buying e-commerce companies through its stake in Africa Internet Holdings and Middle East Internet Holdings.

It is the only local mobile network operator to expand so purposefully into e-commerce.

MTN, which has a footprint spanning 22 countries, has set its sights beyond voice — whose share of telecoms revenue is shrinking — and even beyond data, which its rivals still see as the frontier of the sector’s growth.

It owns online platforms in financial services, music and video streaming, Internet TV, as well as online stores that sell footwear and clothes, and hotel and flight bookings. It also offers restaurant food delivery services, job sites, classifieds for car sales and a taxi service to rival Uber. It wants to extend that to include insurance and is piloting money lending in Cameroon, Uganda, Zambia and SA, to expand its mobile money service.

With its 240m customers in Africa and the Middle East, MTN Group head of digital Herman Singh says: “We can leapfrog to the front of digital e-commerce.

“We are in the fourth wave of evolution, which is digital,” he says.

Many people’s first experience of e-commerce on the rest of the continent is via their smartphones. Unlike in SA, Singh says other African countries “will never see the emergence of malls”.

MTN’s e-commerce is available beyond the list of countries where one can purchase an MTN Sim card.

Some e-commerce platforms are available in Egypt, Tanzania, Saudi Arabia and Kenya, and are offered through partnerships with other network operators. In Saudi Arabia, for example, its taxi-hailing business is one of the country’s top three. Plans are under way to launch Internet TV there, as well as in Cyprus and Iran.

MTN has build a technology platform that enables its e-commerce sites and other digital services to have a common backend. This implies single billing, which in future will make it easier for the entities to cross-sell their products.

Its customers could use Travelstart to book flights, Jovago for hotels and book a ride from the airport using Easy Taxi. To pay the bill, its customers can use its mobile money platform.

MTN’s digital business could soon be valued at $1bn, with the largest contribution coming from music and also mobile financial services.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing. MTN first launched a mobile money service in 2004 in SA in partnership with Standard Bank and later in other countries. Two years ago it relaunched the service in SA in partnership with Pick n Pay.

But SA CEO Mteto Nyati admitted recently that the take-up of its mobile financial services has been disappointing. The company has no intention of closing it. It may be repurposed into a business-to-business for small enterprises.

Vodacom has closed its mobile money service, M-Pesa, in SA last month because of lack of demand and because of competition from SA’s advanced banking sector.

Before Singh joined MTN a year ago, he was managing executive at Vodacom, responsible for services like M-Pesa. He says MTN has been cautious about taking on well-entrenched players, because it can expect to take as much as 10 years before new entities break even. “Mobile money is a challenging business. I am a big believer that SA needs a unique approach,” he says.

In a statement, senior analyst at advisory firm Analysys Mason, Devine Kofiloto, says operator-led mobile money services have failed in SA because of competition from retail chains and banks. He says mobile operators need to differentiate themselves using innovation. They can do this through platforms for remittances, and advanced wallet services.

Vodacom said in a statement last month that based on revised projections for M-Pesa and high levels of financial inclusion in SA, there was little prospect of it achieving critical mass. Last year Vodacom said it had 1m M-Pesa subscribers but less than 100,000 were active users. But its business case was built on achieving a critical mass of users.

Kofiloto says supermarkets which offer money-transfer options to the mass market, and banks that have successfully extended financial services to the unbanked have already claimed the market.

Telkom says its digital strategy will see Business Connexion providing end to end technology and telecoms products and services like voice and data, Internet of things, hosting and big data analytics. It will have digital services like content to its consumer clients.