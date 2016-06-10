MTN agrees to reduced $1.67bn Nigeria fine, shares jump

MTN Group has agreed to pay a reduced fine of 330 billion naira ($1.67 bn) in a settlement with the Nigerian government, it said on Friday, sending shares in the telecoms provider soaring.

The fine will be paid over three years and is smaller than the $5.2bn sought by Nigeria last October for failing to deactivate more than 5m unregistered SIM cards on its network.

Shares in MTN surged 18% to R146 after the announcement in their biggest jump since April 2000. They have shed 22% since the fine was announced.

MTN, Africa’s largest telecoms company, has already paid 50 billion of the 330 billion naira owed.

The rest will be paid in six instalments over three years, the company said in a statement.

The settlement also clears the way for MTN to list its local unit on the Nigerian Stock Exchange as soon as “commercially and legally possible“, it said.

“The relationship between MTN, the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Nigerian Communication Commission has been restored and strengthened,” MTN executive chairman Phuthuma Nhleko said.

MTN has been negotiating for months with Nigerian officials over the $5.2bn fine, which was later reduced to $3.9bn.

Reuters