In Numbers: South Africans linked to Panama Papers

• 1‚700 individual SA residents are named in the data released in the Panama Papers, according to the SA Revenue Service (Sars). They range from shareholders and directors to beneficiaries.

• 56 SA intermediaries (law firms, banks or accountants) were identified.

• 81 SA residents have been linked to 79 offshore entities named in the Papers. Sars will match their identities with its database to test the Panama data against the income tax declarations of the residents. It is too early to say whether tax evasion took place.

• 11.5m internal files — from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca — make up the Panama Papers. It is held by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

• 24,062 is the number of times that Investec is named in the database. This is no indication of wrongdoing. Nedbank scores 1,464 hits. Individuals named include Khulubuse Zuma and Gary Porrit.

• 145 SA bank accounts with about R307m were frozen for suspicious illicit financial flows from January 2015 to date.

• 77 new investigations were opened during this period and a number of arrests were made.

• R10m plus R1m a year is the maximum size of legal offshore investments that can be made by SA residents. Corporates can invest up to R1bn without informing the Reserve Bank.

Source: Sars, SA Reserve Bank, FM research