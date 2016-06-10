How to get exclusive gadgets hot off the production line

How many times have you read a rave review of the latest technology product, only to groan when you remember that it may be months before the gadget will make its way to SA stores?

New York-based Big Apple Buddy feels your pain. It will buy a gadget for you (as soon as it’s released) and deliver it to your SA address. Early adopters in SA can count on Big Apple Buddy to help them be the first ones in the country to get their hands on the exclusive gadgets.

The company, founded by Australian Phillis Chan, aims to get the latest gadgets to early adopters around the world in just a few days.

Smartphones from companies such as Apple often hit SA stores months after being launched in the US and Europe. For tech gurus, the delay can be long one.

Chan says clients are able to make orders online and Big Apple Buddy will source the item for them, repackage it to reduce shipping costs and ship it within two to four business days.

Clients are kept updated with a tracking number, and the service is highly personalised.

The company charges a minimum fee of US$50 per order.

Big Apple Buddy’s services are available for gadget-lovers in 110 countries, including SA.

“If a client is unsatisfied with their new tech product, Big Apple Buddy will even assist with returns and exchanges,” says Chan.