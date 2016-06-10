How SA firms have fared in the rest of Africa

Africa’s “lion” economies are due for a reality check. The continent’s growth has slowed in past months because oil and other mineral commodity prices have fallen and countries are too dependent on these sectors. The World Bank, in its most recent estimate, says African growth has slowed to 3% in 2015, down from 4.5% in 2014, the weakest pace since 2009.

One way to see what has happened to African economies since the slowdown in global markets for commodities is to measure the relative success of listed SA blue-chip companies such as Nampak, Tiger Brands, PPC and Tongaat Hulett. All of them have (or are developing) substantial production facilities on the continent.

At its peak, growth in Africa has been good for some, erratic for others, and

for some SA companies it has “rained disaster”, in the words of Ian Cruickshanks, chief economist at the SA Institute of Race Relations.

Tiger Brands is still licking its wounds after it wrote down R2.7bn in its now-defunct Tiger Branded Consumer Goods business in Nigeria, after it bought rice, flour and pasta seller Dangote Flour Mills for R1.6bn in 2012. It sold back its 65.7% stake to Nigerian tycoon Aliko Dangote’s Dangote Industries group for a nominal $1 last December.

Cruickshanks says the sellers saw South Africans with deep pockets. “It seems some people see them coming. South Africans are looked on as being gullible.” He says that while it was a good idea for Tiger Brands to venture into Nigeria, former CEO Peter Matlare was never concerned that its economy was based on one commodity — oil.

Nampak, Africa’s largest packaging manufacturer, is riding out a shortage of foreign exchange, declining consumer markets and the effects of the oil price crash in Nigeria and Angola, where it is heavily invested.

For the interim period ended March, headline earnings per share rose a sluggish 4% from the same period last year, hurt by net abnormal losses of R119m, much of it from the devaluation of Nampak’s Angolan kwanza accounts.

The group has R1.5bn trapped in Angola and Nigeria after delays in converting its bank balances to US dollars, caused by hard currency shortages. CEO Andre de Ruyter says the group now has higher rand debt levels as a result of dollar-denominated debt. Management is therefore intent on reducing interest-bearing debt.

But on the flip side, Nampak also saw trading profit from the rest of Africa rocket 45% to R462m in the interim period ended March. This is now 47% of group trading profit, up from 38% last year.

Meanwhile, giant SA retailers Shoprite/Checkers and Pick n Pay see Nigeria as a driver of long-term sustainable growth. Shoprite has already invested US$572m in Angola. De Ruyter also says Coca-Cola and other global bottlers have invested about $700m in Nigeria of late. “Other people are seeing [Nigeria] as a growth story that Nampak is very well positioned to take advantage of,” he says.

Wall Street-type marketers like to talk about a billion potential consumers in Africa. Little attention is paid to the fact that one of 54 African countries, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) — with a population of about 80m — is itself about the size of Western Europe. The European Union, in comparison, has an easily accessible market of about 500m consumers.

As Africa’s consumer markets gain in sophistication and a continental middle class begins to take root, companies, including SA banks and insurers, are starting to play a more substantial economic role. SA retailers such as Checkers have expanded rapidly in Africa and, along with Nampak, Tiger Brands and sugar producer Tongaat Hulett, they help pave the way for major SA logistics and transport groups, including Imperial and Grindrod.

But it is often a hard slog. Grindrod, in a recent trading statement, says headline earnings per share for the six months ending June are expected to fall 100% from the period last year. It says this is largely due to “exceptionally weak” drybulk shipping rates in the first quarter, and because low commodity volumes have affected its port terminals and rail businesses.

Shoprite, once branded the leading retail group in Africa, has exited Tanzanian and Ugandan markets amid heavy competition. Woolworths failed dismally in Nigeria, where rentals are high, utility bills are costly and import duties are stiff. It also found out that Nigerians are more cost-conscious than fashion-conscious.

Logistics company Super Group had a “catastrophic venture” in Angola, starting in 2007, that nearly triggered its collapse. It is commonly heard that it is difficult to operate in Angola from a compliance and regulatory perspective, and that everyone in government wants something in return for getting things done.

Tongaat Hulett has seen its core sugar production wither in the year ended March, as severe drought conditions in KwaZulu Natal and poor growing conditions in Mozambique and Zimbabwe hit the company’s bottom line. CEO Peter Staude says the group has unutilised milling facilities worth R20bn.

But the group’s international starch from maize business and property development business in SA turned in record results for the latest reporting period. This shows the importance of diversification in African markets.

“We are intensively a sugar company — it’s swings and roundabouts,” Staude says.

Tiger Brands has found dollars to be scarce and expensive in Nigeria and Angola, and also in Mozambique, where it recently jettisoned a failed distributor, and where a national loans scandal has just erupted.

But not all corporate failures in Africa come from the narrowness and shallowness of markets. “While undoubtedly the Nigerian [Dangote] acquisition was a failure, I don’t think it is related to the oil price,” says Noel Doyle, who until recently was acting CEO of Tiger Brands.

Indeed, Matlare acknowledged poor due diligence in buying up flour assets in Africa’s largest economy at a time when substantial new competitive flour capacity had come on stream between 2010 and 2012.

PPC, SA’s largest cement producer, has also encountered problems moving into cross-border markets. But like Tiger Brands, it sees these as critical to its future. The share price recently fell to a 13-year low of less than R10 after its corporate credit ratings were downgraded by Standard & Poor’s.

PPC is seeking to derive about 40% of revenue from the rest of Africa by next year, though this now seems unlikely. It is carrying debt which is expected to peak at between R10bn and R12bn in financial 2017.

It is already ramping up its greenfield 600,000t/year Rwanda cement project, and says it will commission projects in Zimbabwe, the DRC and Ethiopia within the next 12 months. This will increase gross group production capacity by about 3Mt of cement a year.

However, Victor Seanie, an investment analyst at Kagiso Asset Management, says PPC’ s margins have been reduced by competition in SA — some of it from imports — and its ongoing capital investments in the rest of Africa.

“This has substantially reduced its free cash flow and its ability to support its current debt levels,” he says.