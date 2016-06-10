Gripping Graph: Municipal wasteful spending

Fruitless and wasteful spending by municipalities rose 96% to R1.3bn during the 2015 financial year, a report from the auditor-general (AG) shows. Compared with the 2011 figure, the increase climbs to 373%.

The number of municipalities that incurred wasteful spending is also up by more than 50% since 2010. The AG says 206 municipalities (or 91% of the total) incurred wasteful expenditure. Municipalities in Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, North West, the Free State and the Northern Cape are the worst offenders. The Nelson Mandela Bay metro, with R423m of wasteful spending, is the biggest culprit.

Wasteful spending includes interest on overdue accounts, late payments, litigation and nonrefundable deposits lost because of cancelled events and accommodation.

A third of the wasted funds were incurred to avoid further losses from the cost of cancelling irregular or nonperformers’ contracts.