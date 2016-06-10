Gimme: Tactical timepiece — Garmin's tactix Bravo watch

The tactix Bravo watch from Garmin means business. Well, it means business about leisure and tactical training, at least.

This GPS and multisport training watch is designed for use in the outdoors, and to shake off the knocks and spills that may come with that.

Its face is protected by a domed sapphire lens and specially designed bezel, and the watch is covered in a carbon coating to help prevent scratching.

The design is decidedly rugged. It is large, even for a man’s watch. But the all-black design means it will pass for a chunky, non-fitness wearable (no Day-Glo orange here), so you can sport it at the office.

The watch band is made of “ballistic nylon”, also in black.

It charges in a supplied holder with a mini-USB power cord, and the battery life is dependent on the user mode.

Garmin promises it will provide 50 hours in “UltraTrac” mode, 20 hours in GPS training mode, and an estimated three weeks in the regular smart-watch mode.

The display reads well in full sunlight and can be toggled between the basic watch face and extra info. This includes distance, pace, calories burnt and sport-specific info, such as stride length for runners. You can also use the watch with the Garmin Connect app for golfing and rowing profiles.

Finally, it includes some features that — while cool — would be more at home on the wrists of Navy Seals or similar.

For example, the display has a mode for night-vision goggle compatibility. You know, just in case...

In addition, it has “jumpmaster activity” and projected waypoints (for parachuting), and a GPS co-ordinates screen format.

It also has a built-in altimeter that provides elevation data to monitor ascent and descent, while its barometer can help predict weather changes by showing trends in air pressure.

With all of these extra features, and considering the top-quality materials used in its design, it shouldn’t be surprising that the tactix Bravo doesn’t come cheap. It’s marketed as a watch for “tactical operators”, after all.

The recommended retail price is R12,999. So, outside of the Seals, the target market probably includes serious trail runners, extreme sport fans and, quite possibly, James Bond.

GARMIN TACTIX BRAVO

Pros: Multisport tracking, GPS, durable build

Cons: None to speak of

Price: R12,999

For more:www.garmin.co.za

Cool factor: *****

Usability: ****

Value for money: ***