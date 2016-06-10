A better direction for Telkom

As Telkom declares its three-year turnaround complete, the jury is still out on the group’s next phase of seeking growth to offset its falling voice revenues. Management, led by CEO Sipho Maseko, has stabilised the business and reduced costs, especially those related to employees. But Telkom has not completely turned the corner.

Voice revenue continues to decline but the group is managing this through offering bundled products and migrating customers to data-based products. Group data revenue for the year to March grew 29.2%, mainly driven by IT services as a result of consolidating the acquisition of technology firm Business Connexion. Data contributes 39% to group revenue, up from 35% in 2015.

But JM Busha head of equities Farai Mapfinya says though data growth has mitigated the declining trend in voice, “we are a bit circumspect on whether that can be the defining long-term step change for future growth”.

He sees the data growth guidance to be a “bit optimistic, given the slowdown” in digital subscriber lines, but believes there is merit in the plans to roll out fibre.

This year Telkom will substantially increase its spending on its network, especially fibre to the home and wireless long term evolution (LTE) networks, and is combining its Telkom Business with Business Connexion. This arrangement will offer a range of services, including voice, to Internet service providers.

Through its subsidiaries, Telkom has won multibillion-rand contracts in recent months from major companies. It is looking at acquisitions even outside the telecoms sector.

“What we see is still a business in transition,” says Mapfinya.

Management has worked hard to entrench a culture of focusing on the customer and delivery, which had in the past deteriorated to the point where all engagements were purely transactional.