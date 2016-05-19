Theme parks not much fun in SA

ROLLER coasters and water slides are big business globally, but in SA theme parks seem to be punching below their weight.

For the year to October, the Walt Disney Company squeezed US$3bn in operating profit from its theme parks and resorts — 14% more than the year before. Children and their parents continued to queue around the block at places like Epcot Theme Park and Typhoon Lagoon in Florida, Tokyo DisneySea and Disneyland Park in Paris.

And it’s not just the US. British newspapers have reported that a £2bn theme park is to be built in Kent. It will be named the London Paramount Entertainment Resort and more than 50,000 tourists a day are expected to flock to it. In France, Disneyland Paris has added €50bn to the country’s economy since it opened two decades ago.

Yet in SA, where there is far more sunshine and space than the UK, theme parks have met with mixed success.

Cape Town’s only major theme park, Ratanga Junction, is shutting down. Ratanga Junction is owned by the Rabie Property Group, the developers who built Century City. They say it struggled to make money over the years as customers shied away.

John Chapman, one of Rabie’s directors, says the plan is to build a new “mixed-use precinct” — property jargon for homes, offices and shops — in that space.

“The planned closure of Ratanga is not imminent. It will depend on when the land is required for redevelopment, which in turn will be a function of the state of the economy and market demand for offices and housing. It is likely to be in the next two to four years,” he says.

Chapman says Rabie hasn’t decided what to do with the roller coasters and other rides at Ratanga. “We are exploring a number of options. Certain rides might be sold, but we are also exploring the possibility of retaining some for a smaller leisure attraction along the lines of a mini-waterfront,” he says.

So what is the problem in SA? There must be more to it than just the greater readiness of developers to churn out offices and townhouses.

Tsogo Sun CEO Marcel von Aulock’s company owns Gold Reef City, the hotel, casino and theme park complex south of Johannesburg, so he has some insight into the industry.

“When we bought Gold Reef City in 2011, the theme park was a loss leader. It was losing about R10m/year. But we have turned it around,” he says.

Today, Von Aulock says, the theme park makes a profit — but he adds that the market just isn’t large enough to justify adding new rides often.

“We cannot really create a Disney Africa in SA. We just don’t have enough demand from South Africans, so the volume is not there. Gold Reef City’s theme park is a nice extra that works alongside the casino, conference centre and other facilities, but it would not be able to survive on its own,” he says.

Several factors are at play.

For one, the theme park equipment is imported, and expensive enough even before you factor in a frail rand.

“It costs between R60m and R200m for a new ride. So, since the annual profit on the park won’t cover this cost to start with, we cannot add rides on a regular basis,” Von Aulock says.

The fanciest rides cost far more to construct. The Expedition Everest ride at Disney World in Florida is ranked the most expensive yet. It was built at a cost of $100m, owing to its toe-curling 80ft (24m) drops as its twists through a faux-Himalayan mountain range. The 318ft (97m) high Steel Dragon at Japan’s Nagashima Spa Land park cost $50m — something Time magazine attributes to its need for extra steel to reinforce it during earthquakes.

But though it’s unarguably expensive, some SA companies do seem to see value in investing in the equipment.

Sun International’s annual report, for example, shows it plans to invest R85m to jackup the Valley of the Waves at Sun City, a water park that woos visitors from Jo’burg and Pretoria with its 6,500m² wave pool and near-vertical 17m drop down the Temple of Courage.

And uShaka Marine World in Durban is experiencing an unprecedented ringing of tills, as visitors crowd through the turnstiles to see its aquarium and water slides — something CEO Stella Khumalo says has contributed R1.9bn to the local eThekwini economy.

Two years ago, uShaka was in trouble, its former CEO arrested for fraud.

Now, it seems to be powering ahead, clocking up revenue last year of R210m and remaining profitable.

“[We are] required to continually reinvest in new rides or attractions in order to maintain [visitors]. The success of the park, to a large extent, depends on the so-called ‘recap model’ utilised within the theme park industry to ensure that ageing assets are continually upgraded and that new and exciting attractions are introduced at periodic intervals,” she says.

Unlike most private sector theme parks, uShaka is 99% owned by the eThekwini municipality, with the other 1% held by the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

But because the theme park is run by a nonprofit company called the SA Association for Marine Biological Research, “uShaka is not a conventional, profit-driven theme park. This flagship project was developed with the aim of regenerating the Durban Point Waterfront Precinct,” she says.

Her vision contrasts with that of the Rabie group, which clearly has no enthusiasm to be in the theme park business.

Chapman admits that Rabie has little appetite for Ratanga Junction and inherited it “by default”.

“We purchased Ratanga from Nedbank with the express intention of redeveloping the land in due course. As theme parks or entertainment venues are not our core business, we have not considered developing other entertainment facilities along the lines of a theme or water park, and definitely not as an added attraction in a residential development,” he says.

Chapman points out that not only are there no economies of scale, but the rainy Cape winter is not suitable for water parks. “There is a growing trend worldwide to build these attractions indoors, particularly in colder climates, but this would also substantially add to the cost.”

And the fact is, leisure companies in SA can make more profit by building new casinos and restaurants than by running theme parks.

Says Von Aulock: “We have excellent weather and customers want to do things outdoors, so I don’t think there is demand for anything artificial, including a new theme park.”

Perhaps SA companies like Rabie have yet to grasp the true profit potential.

Two years ago, Forbes reported on Disney’s secret to making megabucks. “The real money is made from merchandise, food and beverages, which have low fixed costs and can be sold at a huge premium, as the guests are a captive audience,” it said.

And that’s before you consider how the strategic “gift shops”, placed at all the exits to the parks, squeeze that extra cent out of guests.

Done well, this business can pump profits. But you need to have a vision and enthusiasm to make it work: something which appears lacking in SA.