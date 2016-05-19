The Guptanomics of Optimum Coal

THE final step for Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration & Resources to seal the purchase of Optimum coal mine is to show it can put the mine on a firm financial footing.

There has been widespread speculation that political influence helped the Guptas to secure Optimum because of their friendship with President Jacob Zuma. Memories are still fresh of the crisis at Orkney and Grootvlei gold mines, which were taken over and stripped by politically connected Aurora Empowerment Systems.

Tegeta has taken over Optimum mine as a going concern, which includes its management. Sources say there were three senior management resignations in the past few months.

Glencore put Optimum mine and its holding company, Optimum Coal Holdings, into business rescue as it was no longer viable to export coal at current prices and the mine was tied into a loss-making contract to supply Eskom. It was losing about R5m a day.

In March, Tegeta paid R2bn for the shares in Optimum mine and other subsidiaries of Optimum Holdings. Apart from questions over political influence, it is also being speculated that Tegeta might free the R2bn by substituting a guarantee for the cash in the environmental rehabilitation fund, and it is uncertain how Tegeta, which has a relatively short history as a coal mine operator, can run Optimum more profitably than Glencore.

The department of mineral resources granted permission for a change of ownership, called a section 11, far quicker than the norm. It took only three months, whereas other mining deals can wait a year or longer for a section 11.

Political influence can be applied subtly, for example through safety stoppages for minor breaches and inability to secure contracts with other state-owned entities.

Piers Marsden, one of Optimum’s two business rescue practitioners, says there was no overt political pressure to choose Tegeta. He flatly denies that he travelled with mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane to Switzerland to persuade Glencore to sell to Tegeta. Tegeta’s offer was accepted by all the creditors, majority shareholders and interested parties in the holding company.

Tegeta has to advance R200m-R300m to discharge the mine’s debts and provide additional working capital to run it. If the practitioners are satisfied it is no longer in financial distress, it will come out of business rescue. The target date is August but Marsden says it may be earlier.

Tegeta has new ideas to turn the mine around. It has an advantage over larger corporations as it is a smaller, more entrepreneurial organisation, and it is focusing on cost savings. Optimum continues to supply Eskom’s Hendrina power station with coal below cost under their contract, but since January it has also been selling coal to Tegeta, destined for Arnot power station, at a higher price.

Substituting a guarantee for cash in the rehabilitation fund is a legally acceptable practice and many mining companies do it.

Marsden says it may be legally acceptable to make this substitution but the practitioners are not considering it.