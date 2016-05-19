SARS restructure: Moyane's changes under way

THE SA Revenue Service (Sars) expects to complete the implementation of its new operating model next month at a final cost of about R300m.

Finance minister Pravin Gordhan had reservations about the deep restructuring under way at Sars. As soon as he took office in December last year he asked that it be put on hold. However, Sars commissioner Tom Moyane believed it was not within the minister’s authority to interfere in the operational affairs of the tax authority and continued with the changes.

The dispute delayed the finalisation of Sars’ strategic and annual performance plans for 2016/2017, which were due for submission to parliament some time ago.

Moyane says the new operating model entails IT improvements costing R150m and operational changes (also R150m). To put this into perspective, he says the introduction of a new model in 2007 cost Sars R305m.

Little is known about this model but Moyane told parliament’s standing committee on finance that it had been approved by former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, as well as by the Davis Tax Committee, labour and employees. It was aimed, he said, at making revenue collection more efficient.