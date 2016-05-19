Profit squeeze threatens jobs

THE spike in SA’s unemployment rate to a record high of 26.7% in the first quarter may be a sign of worse to come, judging from the decline in corporate profitability to record lows.

According to Stats SA, 355,000 jobs were lost in the first quarter across eight of the 10 industries tracked. The labour-intensive manufacturing industry shed 100,000 jobs on its own, almost a third of those lost.

“The deterioration in SA’s labour market in quarter one highlights the severe challenges being faced in the economy, particularly by manufacturers,” says BNP Paribas Securities economist Jeff Schultz.

Among the reasons for such pervasive job-shedding is that profits in SA’s primary and secondary sectors have been under acute pressure for some time.

On the one hand, profits have been tightly squeezed by rapidly rising input costs (including wages, electricity and imported inputs) and, on the other hand, by reduced demand caused by the fragile global and domestic economy.

These forces have partly offset the positive effects on the industry’s competitiveness and profitability from a weaker rand.

In the final quarter of last year, the gross operating surplus (GOS), a proxy for profits, turned deeply negative for manufacturing companies at -13.9% as well as for mining and quarrying (-3.9%).

Profitability growth in the other secondary sectors of construction, utilities and transport, storage and communications is also running well below its long-term average, notes Schultz.

The secondary sector’s GOS has dropped to a record low of 14.3% of GDP from a pre-recessionary peak of more than 18%. In the primary sector it has slipped to a near-record low of 5.4% of GDP from a previous high of 7.6%.

The tertiary sector is doing a little better. Its GOS increased by 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2015, supported by a 7.2% increase in the wholesale and retail trade, catering and accommodation subsector.

But on aggregate, SA’s corporate profitability has seldom looked worse.

The net operating surplus for all SA companies (a proxy for company earnings) fell 3.8% last year, which is the worst result since the emerging markets crisis in 2008, when it fell by 2.2%.

“Profits are declining, business confidence is depressed, and private sector fixed investment growth is also at risk of turning negative,” says Arthur Kamp, investment economist at Sanlam Investments.

Business is likely to react to its reduced profitability by cutting costs, including the wage bill, and moderating capital expenditure, he adds. This is likely to constrain employment growth further or even result in outright declines in jobs growth.

Given that household spending accounts for about 60% of all spending, wholesale job losses and rising unemployment could suggest that SA is headed for a recession.

Lefika Securities economist Colen Garrow thinks a recession could well be on the cards, noting that the annualised growth in SA’s leading indicator has been trending downwards for 28 consecutive months.

First-quarter mining and manufacturing data has also been deeply worrying. Mining posted a contraction (-5.2%) and manufacturing barely grew at (0.1%).

“After sifting through the mining and manufacturing data, my feeling was that I had to make a judgment call on two things. The first was whether both sets of data were weak enough to justify a recession, and secondly, whether this weakness was sufficient caution that the tightening in interest rates had gone far enough,” said Garrow. “My response was affirmative on both counts.”

Kamp is still hopeful that SA will avoid a recession, noting the 4.4 index point spike in SA’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) in April to 54.9 — the highest level since late 2013. There is a strong correlation between the PMI and GDP growth, suggesting that growth could firm if the PMI is able to hold on to these gains.

SA’s improving export performance is also grounds for optimism; the trade balance recorded a surplus of R2.92bn in March.

The wild card is whether the country will be able to avoid significant labour unrest during the coming strike season.

The fact that corporate profitability is so tightly squeezed at a time when staple food inflation is mounting could suggest that SA is headed for a showdown between business and labour over wage demands.

Wage negotiations in the automotive, steel & engineering and platinum sectors kick off in the coming months.

Three years ago, the automotive industry lost 34 days to strikes when it negotiated a new three-year wage deal. This time round, government, business and labour have gone to some lengths to develop a common understanding of the challenges facing the sector as well as the importance of avoiding another damaging strike.

This has included undertaking a joint trip to Australia to study the reasons for the collapse of its auto manufacturing industry as well as holding a special joint industry conference earlier this year.

This hasn’t stopped the National Union of Metalworkers of SA from stating, however, that it intends opening negotiations with demands for wage increases of up to 20%.

“With the industry struggling to keep its head above water, we see another strike season fraught with challenges for SA’s manufacturing and mining sectors even though we imagine employees’ strike appetite must be low,” says Schultz.

He is encouraged, however, by the landmark judgment handed down by Judge John Murphy in the Free Market Foundation’s collective bargaining case. Though the foundation technically lost the case, the judge upheld the principle it was fighting for, namely that when a central bargaining council extends a collective agreement to nonparties, it is subject to the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act with the checks and balances that implies.

The judgment was welcomed by Gerhard Papenfus, CE of the National Employers Association of SA, which represents small metal and engineering firms. He says it will end the “slipshod manner in which bargaining councils ... have forced administrative issues, especially with regard to the extension of [wage] agreements, through council processes”.

Schultz believes that the ruling is good news for this year’s wage talks, though he remains sceptical about the ability of large manufacturers to prevent industrial action.

So, while the improvement in the PMI and exports as well as the prospect of labour market reform are encouraging, the fundamental challenges constraining the manufacturing sector have not disappeared. For Schultz the outlook remains “highly fragile”.

He says the ability and willingness of the private sector to create jobs will be curtailed until initiatives to boost growth and confidence are introduced.