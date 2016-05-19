How one buffalo cost R176m

WHEN game rancher Peter Bellingham parted with a cool R44m for a 25% stake in a buffalo bull, Horizon, in February he rewrote the record book in grand style in an industry where just a decade ago the record stood at R165,000.

Valuing Horizon at a staggering R176m, Bellingham smashed the previous record of R40m paid by Johann Rupert for a buffalo bull in 2013. It is not the first time Horizon has set records. He first did it in 2012 when he was sold for R26m.

“I always knew his value would rise but not to this level,” says Horizon’s breeder Jacques Malan. Three years ago deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa raised eyebrows when he bid R18m for a buffalo that eventually sold for R20m.

Horizon’s claim to fame is his horn spread, a massive 55 inches tip to tip. It makes him a big money spinner as a breeding bull. “Annual returns of 20%-40% are realistic but returns of up to 80% have been made,” says Norman Adami, former SA Breweries executive chairman and part owner of Horizon.

Buffalos are part of an elite group termed “rare species” by Wildlife Ranching SA. They also include roan and sable antelope and Livingstone eland. All are prized for their horn size.

“We breed back top genetics decimated by reckless hunting in the past,” says Malan.

He believes records will continue to fall. Of buffalos he says: “We will see one with a 60 inch horn spread.”

Fred Camphor, CE of the 38,000 member SA Hunters & Game Conservation Association, has doubts. “Animals such as Horizon have a rarity value but I do not think the prices being paid are justified,” he says.

For now the market is holding up well despite SA’s economic woes, says Adami. Horizon would appear to attest to this.

The same cannot be said of another side of the wildlife breeding industry: animals with colours differing from those found in the wild.

Colour variants are the subject of intense controversy. Among detractors is Peter Flack, wildlife author, hunter, conservationist and trustee of the Southern Africa chapter of the World Wide Fund for Nature.

“Colour variants are freaks,” says Flack. “Their breeding does nothing for game conservation. It is just all about making money.”

Adami takes a middle road on the issue. “I do not agree that all colour variants are unnatural,” he says. “But breeders must ensure that there is evidence that they existed in the wild in reasonable numbers in the past. I am not in favour of creating animals with new colours.”

Whatever the case may be, the prices of many colour variant breeds are tumbling. “It depends on the species, but on average colour variant game prices are down about 30%,” says Neil Swart, a Vleissentraal game auctioneer.

In some instances price declines are far more severe. An example is black impala, says Swart. Top prices at the start of 2015 were about R200,000, raced up to R1.5m and are now back to about R200,000.

Golden wildebeest prices have suffered a similar fate, falling from a peak of R1.6m to R400,000, says Swart. Even more extreme, top prices for king red wildebeest have slumped from R5m to R1m, says Arthur Rudman, Wildlife Ranchers SA’s 2015 wildlife rancher of the year.

Is the colour variant bubble, fuelled by intense marketing to non farming business people keen to make a quick buck, about to burst? Opinions vary.

“Prices are off a lot but it is not a bursting bubble,” says Malan. “It is just a reflection of the weak economy.”

Flack disagrees. “It is not the economy. I think the bubble has finally burst” he says.

SA’s wildlife industry is also facing a different problem: falling numbers of big spending foreign hunters choosing SA as a destination.

The decline is severe. In 2014, the latest year for which data is available, 7,638 foreign hunters came to SA, less than half of the best-ever 16,394 in 2006.

SA’s loss is Namibia’s gain. “Foreign hunter numbers to Namibia increased from 6,300 in 2007 to 23,768 in 2014,” says Flack.

A number of reasons are put forward for the slump in SA’s foreign hunter numbers. “The name of hunting in SA has gone bad,” says Camphor. “SA has become known as a canned hunting destination, rightly or wrongly.”

Flack puts another slant on the problem. “I believe people are staying away because of fallout from canned lion hunting and weird colours and [horn size] freaks,” he says. “All major hunting organisations are opposed to what is happening and are warning their members. Foreign hunters don’t want to be tainted.”

The opposite applies in Namibia. “The Namibian environment & tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta has spoken out strongly against colour variants,” says Flack.

Undoubtedly, SA’s game industry is in need of some serious damage control.