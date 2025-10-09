Steady Nedbank seeks scale
CEO Jason Quinn has plenty of experience at big financial institutions but prides himself on innovative ventures — and, with his charisma, has been a big driver of South Africa Day at Davos
09 October 2025 - 05:00
Nedbank has had the lowest profile of the major banks over the past 20 years. But it has enjoyed a lot of continuity, as relatively new CEO Jason Quinn points out. He is just the third leader of Nedbank over that time, after Tom Boardman (2003-2010) and Mike Brown (2010-2024).
Under Boardman and then during Brown’s long tenure, Nedbank gained a reputation as steady and reliable, delivering on its promises. That was a contrast to the more quixotic approach when Richard Laubscher was CEO of Nedcor (as the Nedbank group was then called). ..
