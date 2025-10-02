How to fire up that dividend portfolio
If you’re looking to join the ‘financial independence, retire early’ crowd, or to supplement your pension with a steady income stream, here are some things to consider
02 October 2025 - 05:00
A goal many of those in the “financial independence, retire early” movement strive for is to have a stock portfolio just churning out dividends that can be lived off, leaving the drudgery of day jobs behind.
This is not an easy goal, and such a cash-spewing machine can‘t be set up quickly. But it has been done. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.