Throwing a lifeline for online learning
Business schools want Covid emergency concession to continue post-2026
When Covid forced universities and business schools across South Africa to shut their doors, the Council on Higher Education (CHE) had to make a decision. With in-person MBA classes impossible, it granted emergency concessions for accredited programmes to shift online. That lifeline has now been extended to 2026.
For business schools that have invested in digital platforms, faculty training and new pedagogies, the stakes are high. For students who pay hundreds of thousands of rand for a South African MBA, the question is just as pressing: will their degree be fit for a future where business is increasingly digital, data-driven and globally competitive?..
