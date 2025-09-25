Pay cheque or path to purpose?
Return on investment from an MBA is not just about money in the pocket
For the seasoned professional contemplating an MBA degree, the question is as old as the degree itself: Is the investment worth it? The return on investment (ROI) of an MBA is often reduced to a simple, transactional equation: tuition cost vs a fatter pay cheque. But as South Africa’s leading business schools are quick to argue, this narrow view misses the point. The true value of an MBA, they say, is not found in a spreadsheet but in the transformation of a leader’s character and capacity to create lasting value.
Milpark Business School CEO Andrew Horsfall puts it bluntly: “The challenge in trying to turn an MBA decision into a transaction is that it betrays a misunderstanding of what you’re trying to do with an MBA in the first place.”..
