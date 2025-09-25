Mental health is a worry for business master’s students, research shows
A large percentage of respondents would appreciate programmes to help them deal with the stress of study — even after they qualify
25 September 2025 - 05:00
In a finding that will resonate with MBA students, mental health has been reported to be a major issue for people studying for specialist business master’s degrees.
An international study shows that 46% of these students want mental health support during their courses and 35% want it in the year afterwards. This may be in the form of 24/7 helplines, free workshops on managing stress, access to counsellors, online support or the availability of physical fitness facilities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.