It’s about more than how many women are in the room
The scales are tipping in MBA enrolments with more diversity across gender and colour lines, which should lead to a difference in leadership roles
25 September 2025 - 05:00
The common perception is that South Africa has not done enough to promote gender equity in the workplace. Though women make up half the population and constitute 47% of the total employed, they occupy only 27% of top management and 38% of senior management positions.
On the other hand, South Africa outperforms the global norm in that women occupy 36% of domestic board seats, 10% of CEO positions and 22% of CFO roles. Internationally, the averages are 23%, 6% and 18% respectively...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.