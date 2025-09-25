Game for a challenge
It’s time to tackle South African sport’s lousy leadership, say some business schools
25 September 2025 - 05:00
Can anything be done to overcome the corruption and mismanagement that bedevils South African sports administration? Business schools think so — which is why some want to tackle the issues in their MBA programmes.
In some of the country’s sporting codes — including athletics, football, boxing, swimming, cricket, rugby and even netball — administrators often hog the headlines as much as the sports people they are supposed to serve. Corporate sponsors, with millions of rand to spend, would sometimes rather run for cover than be tainted by association...
