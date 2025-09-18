Still in the danger zone
iOCO has done a good job of untangling itself from its corrupt and chaotic EOH past — but the road ahead has many difficulties
18 September 2025 - 05:00
At its peak, EOH’s post-scandal recovery had all the makings of a South African corporate redemption story. Once a byword for state capture and governance decay, the company — under the determined leadership of Stephen van Coller — pulled itself back from the edge of collapse.
Appointed CEO in 2018, Van Coller didn’t just clean house, he re-engineered. Over five bruising years, he dismantled a sprawling web of more than 280 legal entities, untangled thousands of legacy contracts, wrote down inflated assets, and rebuilt credibility with regulators, lenders and institutional investors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.