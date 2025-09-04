This may be the DA’s best chance
ANC support is likely to continue falling as voters tire of corruption, incompetence and inefficiency. But the DA may need new leaders — or for its current leaders to do some things differently
04 September 2025 - 05:00
Can the next generation of leaders provide a growth formula for the DA? It is facing another pivotal moment in its history, but few in the party seem to really grasp it, including its top leaders...
