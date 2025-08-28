South Africa’s informal economy is becoming a giant
From roadside food sellers to the huge backyard rental and taxi industries, hope is rising
It’s the woman selling chicken feet and mealies at the side of the road. The man offering windscreen licence holders at your car window. The backyard landlord collecting rent. It’s the home baker supplying cakes to a neighbourhood store in the suburbs — and renting out a spare room. Cumulatively, we’re talking about billions of rand flowing through the system.
This is the informal economy — underestimated but undeniably significant. While official figures suggest it contributes about 6%-10% of South Africa’s GDP, many economists and business operators argue the contribution is far greater. However, the estimates vary, as by definition the activity is hard to measure...
