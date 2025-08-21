Military muscle melts away
Many years of budget cuts led to the debacle in the DRC and embarrassment during the KZN riots. Now weak political leadership is making matters worse
21 August 2025 - 05:00
The state of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), coupled with a command vacuum at the very top of the state, renders the country vulnerable to unprecedented security risks.
The SANDF has never been weaker. Thanks to sustained nominal and real budget cuts, the state has failed to invest adequately in defence for the whole of the 21st century so far. This neglect was compounded by the impact of corruption through state capture in state-owned arms companies Denel and Armscor...
