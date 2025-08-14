How to plug South Africa’s leaky skills pipeline
The Seta system is an expensive, inefficient model that has failed miserably. It should be scrapped, allowing firms to contract directly with training providers
Over the past 25 years, business has sunk billions into the creation of the sector education & training authority (Seta) system. Intended to catalyse a skills revolution, this massively inefficient edifice consistently fails to meet its own skills targets, is plagued by allegations of malfeasance, and facilitates training more costly on some metrics than obtaining a university degree.
Barely a week goes by without the Setas making headlines — always for the wrong reasons. In July, President Cyril Ramaphosa fired higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane after she made several overtly political appointments to Seta boards and then lied about it before a parliamentary committee...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.