Through a glass ceiling, slowly
In global terms South Africa does relatively well in corporate gender transformation. But there is still a long way to go and many hurdles to overcome
As South Africa marks another Women’s Month, the spotlight again falls on gender equality — and the long, uneven road still ahead. The boardrooms and C-suites of JSE-listed companies remain male-dominated. The rhetoric around transformation is familiar, but how much real progress has been made?
The rise of women in leadership has produced powerful examples of resilience and success, but structural inequalities continue. Progress is uneven, frequently hampered by deep-rooted institutional and cultural biases. A closer look is needed at the systems, expectations and pressures that still define the paths to power for women in South African business...
