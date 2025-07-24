Lessons in relevance
Why Gen Z won’t settle for outdated business schools
Born into a world where the internet is as fundamental as water, Gen Z is the first generation of digital natives, a cohort navigating the landscape of profound economic uncertainty. Today, Gen Z — sometimes referred to as “zoomers” and loosely defined as being born between 1997 and 2012 — are starting to knock on the doors of South Africa’s business schools, which have to adapt — or risk becoming irrelevant.
Unlike millennials or Gen X, this generation’s sociopolitical consciousness is less about the liberation struggle and more about immediate economic empowerment. This is a generation staring down a national youth unemployment rate of about 46%. Adding to this unique profile is their effortless digital fluency. They don’t fear technology but see it as a tool to boost their careers, enhance creativity and streamline their lives...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.