Holding the line on DEI
South African business schools are not wilting in their commitment to addressing systemic inequality; they may even be leading the way
24 July 2025 - 05:00
Divisive Washington politics risk weakening international universities’ commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), but South African business schools are standing firm.
In a move that many fear will discourage business schools all over the world from promoting DEI, a leading US-based international accreditation agency has buckled under pressure from US President Donald Trump and removed DEI from its guiding accreditation principles...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.