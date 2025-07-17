How real are those pecs?
Brait’s valuation of its core muscle group, Virgin Active, stands at about R10bn — but some investors wonder how realistic that is
For nearly two decades, investment group Brait pursued bold private equity-style transactions — from consumer brands group Premier to UK fashion chain New Look. But after years of deleveraging and value erosion, prospects now hinge mainly on a single dominant asset: fitness chain Virgin Active.
Overall, Brait — which has retail tycoon Christo Wiese as a major and enduring shareholder, with about 13% — has been reshaped into a leaner vehicle under global asset management principles. Its fee model — 1.5% of NAV and 15% of realisation profits — has sparked scrutiny, especially as Virgin Active comprises a chunky 62% of Brait’s R16.4bn in assets...
