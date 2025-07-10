The long descent of junior mining
Mining in South Africa seems in terminal decline, driven by regulatory chaos and policy failures. What does this mean for junior miners and the future of mineral exploration in the country?
Last year, a government-backed fund invited applications from would-be junior miners, hoping to find that the country’s mineral exploration business was not ex-growth, as is sometimes suggested. The response was overwhelmingly positive. Billions of rands’ worth of projects flooded the inbox of the R400m Junior Mining Exploration Fund (JMEF), as the initiative is called.
About R120m has been allocated to six projects so far. For the successful candidates, the money — about R20m apiece if divided equally — is probably enough to extract initial drill results, reckons former Harmony Gold CEO Bernard Swanepoel. ..
