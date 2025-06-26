Can the Post Office be saved?
Within a few years the Post Office has gone from being profitable to an organisation in a frightening death spiral
“If you are riding a dead horse, it is probably best to dismount it.” That was FF Plus MP Hendrik van den Berg in the National Council of Provinces in March this year. He was urging Deputy President Paul Mashatile to stop trying to restore the struggling South African Post Office (Sapo) to health. Sapo is “being kept alive only by sentiment”, said Van den Berg.
Mashatile responded: “Before we can say it’s a dead horse that must be put down, remember it is serving the poorest of the poor, so by the time we say ‘No, this mechanism of the Post Office is not working’, we need to replace it with something that is workable.”..
