Why Tiger Brands is roaring once again
How Tjaart Kruger turned a wounded giant into the JSE’s comeback kid in 18 months
19 June 2025 - 05:00
When Tjaart Kruger walked into Tiger Brands’ Bryanston headquarters on November 1 2023, the company’s market value had been stuck in the doldrums for years. It had been badly scarred by the disastrous Dangote Flour Mills foray in Nigeria and the 2017-2018 listeriosis outbreak in South Africa that killed more than 200 people.
Now, 18 months later, the share price has almost doubled and the cash pile is hefty enough to fund a special interim dividend of R12.16 a share on top of the regular R4.15 payout...
