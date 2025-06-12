Big four banks still offer cheap route to stability
Capitec is no longer an upstart and is putting pressure on rivals, partly because of its low fees, but it must seek new opportunities for growth
The big four banks are easily the most liquid of the South Africa Inc shares on the JSE. They remain controlled by domestic shareholders. And all four are widely held.
It could have been just the big three from 1999, when Nedcor (now Nedbank Group) under CEO Richard Laubscher made a hostile bid for Standard Bank. The move was blocked by then finance minister Trevor Manuel...
