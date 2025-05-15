It may be time to dose up on Adcock Ingram
The market has been wary of the pharma company, perhaps due to its lack of a rand hedging ability. But the group has some rosy prospects
Pharmaceutical stalwart Adcock Ingram should provide an investment portfolio with some immunity to any market malaise. The group certainly has some healthy attributes.
A 3% dip is the worst annual performance Adcock has posted in headline earnings per share (HEPS) over the past decade, and it came during the Covid-infected year of 2021. Most years have been far stronger, highlighting the company’s resilience and tight operational control. Since 2015, Adcock has delivered an impressive 16.2% compound annual growth rate in HEPS. Sector heavyweight Aspen Pharmacare managed just 1.85% over the same period...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.