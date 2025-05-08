Private sector steps into the tertiary education gap
AdvTech and Stadio grasp a profitable nettle as state universities struggle to meet demand
A quiet revolution is brewing in South African tertiary education. The dominant public sector increasingly has to share the stage — and market share — with a burgeoning private higher education ecosystem. Helped by capacity constraints, perceived quality gaps, and an undeniable demand for tertiary qualifications, private institutions are carving out a significant presence (and offering some attractive investment opportunities) by filling the gaps left by the state.
There are 26 public universities and 137 registered private higher education institutions (HEIs) in the country, according to the department of higher education & training (DHET). The listed private HEIs are AdvTech, which owns brands including Varsity College, Vega and Rosebank College; and Stadio Holdings, which offers qualifications under brands such as Milpark Education, Afda and Embury. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.