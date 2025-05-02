The times are getting tougher
The government faces extremely difficult choices before it can put Budget 3.0 to bed
02 May 2025 - 05:00
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has finally been forced to do what he should have done from the start — concede to scrapping the VAT hike and tabling a less expansive budget. He now has a third opportunity to get the 2025 budget right. But will he take it?
The problem with both the budget withdrawn in February (Budget 1.0) and the one subsequently presented in March (Budget 2.0) was that they slapped three-year shopping list on the table of more than R230bn...
